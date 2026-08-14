Highlights Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 14.08.2026
Knott plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Jonassen pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Knott creates space and drives for a pair of runs.
Full, on a good line. Knott creates space and drives averagely for 2 runs through point.
Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Knott gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Good length from Gibson, outside off stump. Knott moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Knott backs away and skies a drive behind point for four runs.
Short ball, on a good line again. Molineux moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Back of a length from Gibson, on line. Knott moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.
Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once more. Knott rocks back and defends
Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Knott rocks back and cuts averagely
Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Molineux gets on the back foot and late cuts for a single run behind point.
FOUR! Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching on leg and angled across. Molineux gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Knott moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily behind square for a run.
Full ball, on line once more. Molineux advances down the pitch and drives sloppily. Tidy fielding by Baker results in a run being saved.
Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Molineux moves onto the front foot and paddles behind square.
Good length, outside leg and angling across Knott. She gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a run behind square.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Knott. She gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, on a good line. Knott pushes forward and reverse sweeps for a couple of runs back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Knott rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.
OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Good line and length. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Sutherland down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Molineux goes back and cuts for a single run.
Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Bouchier rocks back and lofts a sloppy pull for a single run.
On a good line and length from Cross. Molineux moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Good line and length. Molineux pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.
OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Wolvaardt creates room but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Wolvaardt is bowled
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier goes back and leg glances for a single run back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive for one run.
Good line and length from Gibson. Bouchier advances and punches a drive for a single run.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and edges
Good line and length from Gibson. Bouchier moves down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier advances down the pitch and punches a poor drive for 1 run.
Good length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.
Full toss, on line once again. Bouchier moves down the pitch and drives for a run.
On a good line and length again. Bouchier rocks back and defends
Full ball, on line. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.
OUT! Stumped. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, Winfield-Hill whips the bails off, and Lee is out
Pitched up, outside off. Lee gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.
Back of a length from Baker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bouchier rocks back and leg glances behind square for 1 run.
Good line and length from Baker. Bouchier moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bouchier goes back and guides a leg glance for 1 run behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Lee moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for one run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Lee pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.
Length ball, outside off. Lee gets on the back foot and defends
Good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive for one run.
Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once more. Lee gets on the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.
And again! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump. Lee moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching on a good line. Lee gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.
Short ball, outside off stump again. Lee advances and lifts a mediocre pull for a couple of runs back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off once again. Bouchier gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Lee gets on the back foot and drives
Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a flick
On a good line and length from Jonassen once again. Lee moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. The umpire gives Lee out LBW, but Lee signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.
Good line and length. Lee rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance
Good length from Jonassen, outside off stump. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep
Full ball, pitching outside leg. Lee backs away, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, however the umpire gives Lee not out.
McCarthy pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lee gets on the front foot and punches a drive
FOUR! McCarthy drops one in short, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for four runs.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Lee moves down the pitch but misses while trying to play a cut
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lee goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier pushes forward and plays a drive on the on side for four runs.
Back of a length from Cross, outside off stump. Bouchier goes back and eases a drive
Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Short, outside off once again. Lee goes back and pulls for one run.
SIX! Good length from Cross, outside off stump once more. Lee shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs over the off side field.
Full ball, outside off once again. Lee gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Back of a length from McCarthy, outside off stump. Bouchier goes back and eases a drive through point on the off side for a run.
On a good length, outside off once again. Bouchier pushes forward and plays a mediocre drive down the ground.
Short, outside off again. Lee moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off stump. Lee pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, but the umpire says not out.