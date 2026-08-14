14.3 1 Knott plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.2 2 Jonassen pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Knott creates space and drives for a pair of runs.

14.1 2 Full, on a good line. Knott creates space and drives averagely for 2 runs through point.

13.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Knott gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.4 . Good length from Gibson, outside off stump. Knott moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

13.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Knott backs away and skies a drive behind point for four runs.

13.2 1 Short ball, on a good line again. Molineux moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.1 1 Back of a length from Gibson, on line. Knott moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.5 . Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once more. Knott rocks back and defends

12.4 . Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Knott rocks back and cuts averagely

12.3 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Molineux gets on the back foot and late cuts for a single run behind point.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching on leg and angled across. Molineux gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Knott moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily behind square for a run.

11.5 . Full ball, on line once more. Molineux advances down the pitch and drives sloppily. Tidy fielding by Baker results in a run being saved.

11.4 . Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Molineux moves onto the front foot and paddles behind square.

11.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across Knott. She gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a run behind square.

11.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Knott. She gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 2 Full, on a good line. Knott pushes forward and reverse sweeps for a couple of runs back behind point.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Knott rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

10.3 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Good line and length. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Sutherland down the ground.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Molineux goes back and cuts for a single run.

10.1 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Bouchier rocks back and lofts a sloppy pull for a single run.

9.5 . On a good line and length from Cross. Molineux moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.4 . Good line and length. Molineux pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

9.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Wolvaardt creates room but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Wolvaardt is bowled

9.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier goes back and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

8.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive for one run.

8.4 1 Good line and length from Gibson. Bouchier advances and punches a drive for a single run.

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

8.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and edges

8.1 1 Good line and length from Gibson. Bouchier moves down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

7.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier advances down the pitch and punches a poor drive for 1 run.

7.3 1 Good length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

7.2 1 Full toss, on line once again. Bouchier moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

7.1 . On a good line and length again. Bouchier rocks back and defends

6.5 1 Full ball, on line. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.4 W OUT! Stumped. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, Winfield-Hill whips the bails off, and Lee is out

6.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Lee gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Baker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bouchier rocks back and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

6.1 . Good line and length from Baker. Bouchier moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bouchier goes back and guides a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

5.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Lee moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for one run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Lee pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

5.2 . Length ball, outside off. Lee gets on the back foot and defends

5.1 1 Good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once more. Lee gets on the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

4.4 4 And again! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump. Lee moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching on a good line. Lee gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

4.2 2 Short ball, outside off stump again. Lee advances and lifts a mediocre pull for a couple of runs back behind square.

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Bouchier gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Lee gets on the back foot and drives

3.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

3.3 . On a good line and length from Jonassen once again. Lee moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. The umpire gives Lee out LBW, but Lee signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

3.2 . Good line and length. Lee rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

3.1 . Good length from Jonassen, outside off stump. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

2.5 . Full ball, pitching outside leg. Lee backs away, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, however the umpire gives Lee not out.

2.4 . McCarthy pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lee gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.3 4 FOUR! McCarthy drops one in short, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for four runs.

2.2 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Lee moves down the pitch but misses while trying to play a cut

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lee goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier pushes forward and plays a drive on the on side for four runs.

1.4 . Back of a length from Cross, outside off stump. Bouchier goes back and eases a drive

1.3 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Short, outside off once again. Lee goes back and pulls for one run.

1.2 6 SIX! Good length from Cross, outside off stump once more. Lee shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs over the off side field.

1.1 . Full ball, outside off once again. Lee gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.5 1 Back of a length from McCarthy, outside off stump. Bouchier goes back and eases a drive through point on the off side for a run.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. Bouchier pushes forward and plays a mediocre drive down the ground.

0.3 1 Short, outside off again. Lee moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke