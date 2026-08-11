Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 14.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sunrisers Leeds Squad
|Players
|Baker Hannah, Carter Darcey, Cooper Claudie, Cross Kate, Gibson Danielle, Jonassen Jess, Jones Katie, Litchfield Phoebe, McCarthy Cassidy, Miller Florence H, Sharma Deepti, Skelton Chloe, Smith Bryony, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Windsor Emily, Winfield Lauren
|Bench
|no information yet
Southern Brave Squad
|Players
|Anderson Ellie, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Coleman Tilly, Dattani Naomi, Franklin Phoebe, Fraser Katherine, Gibb Daisy, Glenn Sarah, Grewcock Jodie, Knott Charli, Lee Lizelle, Molineux Sophie, Odgers Rebecca, Rodrigues Jemimah, Wolvaardt Laura, Wong Issy
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet