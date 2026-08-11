Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 14.08.2026

The hundred

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SUN
SOU
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Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersBaker Hannah, Carter Darcey, Cooper Claudie, Cross Kate, Gibson Danielle, Jonassen Jess, Jones Katie, Litchfield Phoebe, McCarthy Cassidy, Miller Florence H, Sharma Deepti, Skelton Chloe, Smith Bryony, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Windsor Emily, Winfield Lauren
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Southern Brave Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Coleman Tilly, Dattani Naomi, Franklin Phoebe, Fraser Katherine, Gibb Daisy, Glenn Sarah, Grewcock Jodie, Knott Charli, Lee Lizelle, Molineux Sophie, Odgers Rebecca, Rodrigues Jemimah, Wolvaardt Laura, Wong Issy
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Venue Guide

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