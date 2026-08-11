Squads Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 14.08.2026

The hundred

SUN
SUN
SOU
SOU

Playing

SUN
SUN
SOU
SOU
First TeamSecond Team
Carter Darcey

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Sharma Deepti

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Wong Issy

bowler

Bench

SUN
SUN
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet