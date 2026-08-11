Squads Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 14.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker Hannah
bowler
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Cross Kate
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Miller Florence H
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Knott Charli
all rounder
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Turner Sophia
bowler
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Windsor Emily
batsman
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Wong Issy
bowler
Match has not started yet