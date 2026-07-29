Highlights Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 29.07.2026
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dunkley moves down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs.
Free hit. Short ball, on leg stump and angled across Mooney. She gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a run back behind square.
No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mooney advances and punches a sloppy drive on the off side.
Yorker, on line once again. Dunkley goes back and edges into their pads while trying to play a flick
On a good line and length from Wareham again. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.
Wareham pitches one up, on a good line once more. Dunkley gets forward and drives sloppily for one run down the ground.
FOUR! Full toss, on a good line once again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.
Full, pitching on a good line again. Mooney pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length. Mooney creates room and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Mooney rocks back and glances back behind point for four runs.
Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs back behind square.
FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angling across Mooney. She pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.
Length ball, outside leg and angled across Mooney. She goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick
Full, outside off. Mooney pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.
Back of a length from Graham, pitching on leg and angling across Mooney. She moves onto the back foot and punches a bad drive
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Mooney gets forward and drives back behind point for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside leg. Mooney rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mooney gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Mooney pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good line and length from Potts once more. Mooney shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the on side field for four runs.
On a good line and length once more. Mooney goes back and glances shakily
FOUR! Good line and length from Potts. Mooney advances down the pitch and drives on the leg side for four runs.
DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a wild sweep behind square for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.
Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. Dunkley advances down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive on the on side for two runs.
On a good line and length from Sophia Smale. Mooney moves down the pitch, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a flick
CHANCE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and glances through the off side field for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Dunkley moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mooney pushes forward and plays a poor flick for a run behind square.
Pitched up, on a good line. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, pitching on a good line again. Dunkley gets forward and plays a flick for a run.
Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across. Dunkley pushes forward and swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, however it beats Southby and runs to the boundary for 5 wides.
Good length, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward and defends
On a good line and length. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley moves down the pitch and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Kemp rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.
Pitched up, on a good line again. Wareham advances and eases a mediocre drive for one run down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Kemp gets on the back foot and edges for a single run behind square.
CHANCE! Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Kemp. She moves onto the back foot and eases a bad drive on the on side for a couple of runs. A run out chance but WELSH FIRE survive the attempt.
Yorker, on line. Kemp goes back and punches a bad drive
Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Wareham advances down the pitch and eases a bad drive for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off once again. Wareham goes back and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.
Yorker, outside off stump. Wareham gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
And again! Back of a length from Garth, pitching on a good line. Wareham steps away and plays a pull for four runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Wareham creates room and drives for four runs.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Kemp goes back and plays a pull for four runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a run down the ground.
CHANCE! Good line and length from Bates once again. Wareham advances down the pitch and flicks poorly for two runs. There's an attempt at a run out.
FOUR! Bates pitches one up, on a good line once more. Wareham gets on the front foot and plays a poor sweep for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wareham goes back and defends
OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Charley Nicola Phillips. Devine rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull, the ball gets through, and Devine is bowled
Yorker, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives shakily for a run.
Good line and length once more. Kemp moves onto the back foot and punches a shaky drive
Short of a length, on a good line. Devine moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a single run behind square.
On a good line and length. Devine rocks back and plays a flick for two runs.
Yorker, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets on the back foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.
Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off. The ball beats Mooney and runs away for 3 wides.
Full ball, on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kemp goes back and pulls for a run.
DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off. Kemp goes back and drives shakily down the ground for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.
On a good line and length. Devine advances down the pitch and drives averagely for a run through the on side field.
Wide. Pitching on leg. Devine gets forward and makes no contact while trying to play a flick, but it beats the keeper and flies to the rope for five wides.
Good length from Gardner, outside off stump. Kemp advances and eases a drive for one run down the ground.
On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and glances behind point.
DROPPED! Back of a length, on a good line again. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls averagely behind square for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Devine moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the on side field for 6 runs.
Full, outside off stump once again. Devine pushes forward and drives sloppily through the off side for a single run.
Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off once more. Devine rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Good length, pitching outside off. Devine rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive down the ground.
Wide. Short, pitching on a good line.
CHANCE! Full, on a good line once more. Kemp pushes forward and punches a shaky drive for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out.
Pitching on a good line and length. Devine gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Devine gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.
Short of a length, on line. Devine ducks under it
Back of a length from Garth, on a good line once more. Kemp rocks back and cuts through point for one run.
Good line and length. Devine rocks back and plays a flick for a run back behind square.
Back of a length from Adams, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.
Adams pitches one up, on line. Kemp advances down the pitch and outside edges
Good line and length. Devine moves down the pitch and punches a wild drive down the ground for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and slices a late cut for a single run.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
On a good line and length from Gardner once again. Devine rocks back and flicks for a single run.
SIX! On a good line and length from Gardner. Devine advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp advances and drives for one run down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kemp gets on the back foot and plays a wild cut
Full, outside off stump. Devine moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.
On a good line and length from Bates. Devine gets on the front foot and flicks averagely for one run.
Good length from Bates, pitching outside off once again. Devine gets on the front foot and outside edges for 2 runs behind point on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.
Short of a length, on line once again. Kemp moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.
On a good line and length from Bates again. Devine gets on the back foot and flicks for a run back behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Kemp gets forward and drives for a run on the on side.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kemp moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off stump once again. Devine gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off. Devine moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.
OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Voll gets forward and plays a bad scoop, and is caught by Mooney
On a good line and length again. Kemp gets on the back foot and edges through the off side.
Pitched up, on line. Voll pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp goes back and punches a drive for one run.
On a good line and length from Elwiss. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp advances and drives sloppily
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive
OUT! Gardner gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line again. McCaughan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and McCaughan is on her way
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Voll gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.
SIX! On a good line and length from Gardner once again. Voll advances and drives through the on side field for 6 runs.
On a good line and length once more. McCaughan advances and drives for two runs through the on side field.
Pitched up, on line once again. McCaughan advances and drives averagely
On a good line and length from Bates. McCaughan gets on the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep
Full ball, pitching outside off. McCaughan gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive
Pitching on a good line and length. McCaughan moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. McCaughan gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan rocks back but misses while trying a cut
Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Voll moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.
Full, on line again. Voll pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Elwiss. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off stump again. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily for one run on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. McCaughan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Voll rocks back and plays a pull for a run behind square.
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Voll moves onto the back foot and guides a sloppy cut
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a scoop
Back of a length, on line. Voll rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull
Wide. On leg stump. Voll pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Voll pushes forward and pulls averagely
Full, outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and edges
On a good line and length. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
Full, outside off. McCaughan goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend
Pitching on a good line and length. Voll moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Voll gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.
Bates pitches one up, on a good line. Voll gets forward and drives averagely
Yorker, on line once again. Voll gets forward and punches a poor drive
Good line and length. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and drives poorly for one run.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Voll pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run through point.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Voll rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Voll pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside off. Voll gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
Short of a length, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut