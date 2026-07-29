6.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dunkley moves down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs.

6.1 1 Free hit. Short ball, on leg stump and angled across Mooney. She gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a run back behind square.

6.1 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mooney advances and punches a sloppy drive on the off side.

5.5 . Yorker, on line once again. Dunkley goes back and edges into their pads while trying to play a flick

5.4 1 On a good line and length from Wareham again. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

5.3 1 Wareham pitches one up, on a good line once more. Dunkley gets forward and drives sloppily for one run down the ground.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line once again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

5.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Mooney pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length. Mooney creates room and drives for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Mooney rocks back and glances back behind point for four runs.

4.3 2 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs back behind square.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angling across Mooney. She pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

4.1 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across Mooney. She goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

3.5 1 Full, outside off. Mooney pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

3.4 . Back of a length from Graham, pitching on leg and angling across Mooney. She moves onto the back foot and punches a bad drive

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Mooney gets forward and drives back behind point for four runs.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside leg. Mooney rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

3.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mooney gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Mooney pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Potts once more. Mooney shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the on side field for four runs.

2.4 . On a good line and length once more. Mooney goes back and glances shakily

2.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Potts. Mooney advances down the pitch and drives on the leg side for four runs.

2.2 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a wild sweep behind square for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

2.1 2 Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. Dunkley advances down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive on the on side for two runs.

1.5 . On a good line and length from Sophia Smale. Mooney moves down the pitch, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a flick

1.4 1 CHANCE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and glances through the off side field for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out.

1.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Dunkley moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep

1.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mooney pushes forward and plays a poor flick for a run behind square.

1.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Dunkley gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

1.1 5w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across. Dunkley pushes forward and swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, however it beats Southby and runs to the boundary for 5 wides.

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Full, outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward and defends

0.3 . On a good line and length. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley moves down the pitch and defends

0.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

19.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Kemp rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

19.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Wareham advances and eases a mediocre drive for one run down the ground.

19.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Kemp gets on the back foot and edges for a single run behind square.

19.2 2 CHANCE! Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Kemp. She moves onto the back foot and eases a bad drive on the on side for a couple of runs. A run out chance but WELSH FIRE survive the attempt.

19.1 . Yorker, on line. Kemp goes back and punches a bad drive

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Wareham advances down the pitch and eases a bad drive for 1 run.

18.4 2 Full, pitching outside off once again. Wareham goes back and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.

18.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Wareham gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.2 4 And again! Back of a length from Garth, pitching on a good line. Wareham steps away and plays a pull for four runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Wareham creates room and drives for four runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Kemp goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

17.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a run down the ground.

17.3 2 CHANCE! Good line and length from Bates once again. Wareham advances down the pitch and flicks poorly for two runs. There's an attempt at a run out.

17.2 4 FOUR! Bates pitches one up, on a good line once more. Wareham gets on the front foot and plays a poor sweep for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

17.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wareham goes back and defends

16.5 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Charley Nicola Phillips. Devine rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull, the ball gets through, and Devine is bowled

16.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives shakily for a run.

16.3 . Good line and length once more. Kemp moves onto the back foot and punches a shaky drive

16.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Devine moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a single run behind square.

16.1 2 On a good line and length. Devine rocks back and plays a flick for two runs.

15.5 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets on the back foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

15.4 3w Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off. The ball beats Mooney and runs away for 3 wides.

15.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kemp goes back and pulls for a run.

15.1 2 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off. Kemp goes back and drives shakily down the ground for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

14.5 1 On a good line and length. Devine advances down the pitch and drives averagely for a run through the on side field.

14.5 5w Wide. Pitching on leg. Devine gets forward and makes no contact while trying to play a flick, but it beats the keeper and flies to the rope for five wides.

14.4 1 Good length from Gardner, outside off stump. Kemp advances and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and glances behind point.

14.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, on a good line again. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls averagely behind square for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

14.1 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Devine moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the on side field for 6 runs.

13.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Devine pushes forward and drives sloppily through the off side for a single run.

13.4 . Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off once more. Devine rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Devine rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

13.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive down the ground.

13.2 1w Wide. Short, pitching on a good line.

13.1 1 CHANCE! Full, on a good line once more. Kemp pushes forward and punches a shaky drive for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out.

12.5 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Devine gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

12.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Devine gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

12.3 . Short of a length, on line. Devine ducks under it

12.2 1 Back of a length from Garth, on a good line once more. Kemp rocks back and cuts through point for one run.

12.1 1 Good line and length. Devine rocks back and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

11.5 2 Back of a length from Adams, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

11.4 . Adams pitches one up, on line. Kemp advances down the pitch and outside edges

11.3 1 Good line and length. Devine moves down the pitch and punches a wild drive down the ground for a single run.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and slices a late cut for a single run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Gardner once again. Devine rocks back and flicks for a single run.

10.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Gardner. Devine advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp advances and drives for one run down the ground.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kemp gets on the back foot and plays a wild cut

10.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Devine moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Bates. Devine gets on the front foot and flicks averagely for one run.

9.4 2 Good length from Bates, pitching outside off once again. Devine gets on the front foot and outside edges for 2 runs behind point on the off side.

9.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

9.2 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Kemp moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Bates again. Devine gets on the back foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Kemp gets forward and drives for a run on the on side.

8.4 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kemp moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 1 Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off stump once again. Devine gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 1 run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off. Devine moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

8.1 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Voll gets forward and plays a bad scoop, and is caught by Mooney

7.5 . On a good line and length again. Kemp gets on the back foot and edges through the off side.

7.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Voll pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp goes back and punches a drive for one run.

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Elwiss. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

7.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp advances and drives sloppily

6.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive

6.3 W OUT! Gardner gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line again. McCaughan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and McCaughan is on her way

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Voll gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

6.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Gardner once again. Voll advances and drives through the on side field for 6 runs.

5.5 2 On a good line and length once more. McCaughan advances and drives for two runs through the on side field.

5.4 . Pitched up, on line once again. McCaughan advances and drives averagely

5.3 . On a good line and length from Bates. McCaughan gets on the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep

5.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. McCaughan gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive

5.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. McCaughan moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive down the ground.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. McCaughan gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan rocks back but misses while trying a cut

4.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Voll moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.

4.2 . Full, on line again. Voll pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Good line and length from Elwiss. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily for one run on the off side.

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. McCaughan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Voll rocks back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

3.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Voll moves onto the back foot and guides a sloppy cut

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a scoop

3.1 . Back of a length, on line. Voll rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

3.1 1w Wide. On leg stump. Voll pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Voll pushes forward and pulls averagely

2.4 . Full, outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and edges

2.3 1 On a good line and length. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for a run.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.1 . Full, outside off. McCaughan goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

1.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Voll moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Voll gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

1.3 . Bates pitches one up, on a good line. Voll gets forward and drives averagely

1.2 . Yorker, on line once again. Voll gets forward and punches a poor drive

1.1 1 Good line and length. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and drives poorly for one run.

0.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Voll pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run through point.

0.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Voll rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

0.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Voll pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Full, outside off. Voll gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut