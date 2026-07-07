Match details Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 29.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 29, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Welsh Fire Squad
|Players
|Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Sarah, Davies Freya, Davis Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, George Katie, Griffiths Alex, Griffiths Alex, Ismail Shabnim, Jonassen Jess, Langston Beth, Levick Katie, Nicholas Claire, Phillips Charley, Windsor Emily
|Bench
|no information yet
Trent Rockets Squad
|Players
|Gardner Ashleigh, Gordon Kirstie, Graham Heather, Grewcock Jodie, Jones Emma, King Alana, McCarthy Cassidy, Morris Sophie, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Scrivens Grace, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Thompson Grace, Threlkeld Ellie, Wraith Natasha
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet