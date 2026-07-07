Match details Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 29.07.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
TRE
TRE

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Bryce Sarah, Davies Freya, Davis Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, George Katie, Griffiths Alex, Griffiths Alex, Ismail Shabnim, Jonassen Jess, Langston Beth, Levick Katie, Nicholas Claire, Phillips Charley, Windsor Emily
Benchno information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersGardner Ashleigh, Gordon Kirstie, Graham Heather, Grewcock Jodie, Jones Emma, King Alana, McCarthy Cassidy, Morris Sophie, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Scrivens Grace, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Thompson Grace, Threlkeld Ellie, Wraith Natasha
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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