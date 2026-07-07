Squads Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 29.07.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
TRE
TRE

Playing

WEL
WEL
TRE
TRE
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Graham Heather

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

no information yet

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Bench

WEL
WEL
TRE
TRE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet