Squads Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 29.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Davies Freya
bowler
Graham Heather
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Jones Emma
no information yet
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
King Alana
bowler
George Katie
bowler
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Morris Sophie
bowler
Griffiths Alex
no information yet
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Langston Beth
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Levick Katie
bowler
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Nicholas Claire
bowler
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Phillips Charley
batsman
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Windsor Emily
batsman
Match has not started yet