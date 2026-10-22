Abdullah Tarakhail

Abdullah Tarakhail

bowler

Full name:Abdullah Tarakhail
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches159
Innings258
Overs339.045.2
Balls--
Maidens420
Runs1385317
Wickets317
Avg44.6745.28
SR65.6138.85
Eco4.086.99
BB62
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches159
Innings238
Not outs31
Runs41786
Balls Faced473103
Avg20.8512.28
SR88.1683.49
Fours537
Fifties20
Sixies102
Highest7730
Hundreds00

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