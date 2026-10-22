Abdullah Tarakhail
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdullah Tarakhail
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|9
|Innings
|25
|8
|Overs
|339.0
|45.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|42
|0
|Runs
|1385
|317
|Wickets
|31
|7
|Avg
|44.67
|45.28
|SR
|65.61
|38.85
|Eco
|4.08
|6.99
|BB
|6
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|9
|Innings
|23
|8
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|417
|86
|Balls Faced
|473
|103
|Avg
|20.85
|12.28
|SR
|88.16
|83.49
|Fours
|53
|7
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|10
|2
|Highest
|77
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0