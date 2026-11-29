15.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Munro gets forward and punches a poor drive for a run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Munro gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

15.3 . Gleeson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Munro gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

15.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Gulbadin Naib gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.1 1 Gleeson pitches one up, on line. Munro gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

14.6 1 Dropped in short by Milne, pitching outside leg and angled across. Munro rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

14.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Gulbadin Naib gets forward and pulls for a single run.

14.4 . Back of a length from Milne, outside off stump once again. Gulbadin Naib rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

14.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munro. He goes back and finesses a glance for a single run on the on side.

14.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Munro gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull

14.1 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Munro gets forward and tucks a glance on the leg side for 2 runs.

13.6 1 Short, outside leg and angled across Munro. He moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

13.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Munro gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

13.6 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gulbadin Naib goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

13.4 1 Back of a length from Junaid Siddique, on line. Munro moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Gulbadin Naib gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

13.2 . On a good length, outside off once again. Gulbadin Naib moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.1 1 Good length from Junaid Siddique, outside leg and angled across. Munro moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

12.5 1 Walter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gulbadin Naib moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

12.1 1 Good line and length. Munro pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run.

11.5 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Sharafu shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs.

11.4 1 Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and edges on the on side for a run.

11.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Munro gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Munro goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

10.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Sharafu gets forward and sweeps averagely for 1 run.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Munro gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Sharafu moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground.

9.5 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Sharafu backs away and plays a cut for one run.

9.4 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Munro. Full, on a good line again. Munro backs away and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

9.3 1 Good line and length again. Sharafu goes back and glances for a run.

9.2 2 Full toss, on a good line once again. Sharafu pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharafuddin Ashraf, outside off stump once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and lofts a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

7.6 1 FH Allen defends for a run.

7.5 . 0 runs

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

7.3 . Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching on a good line. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Munro rocks back and pulls for a single run.

7.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across FH Allen. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

6.6 . Back of a length from Walter, pitching outside off. Munro rocks back and guides a cut

6.5 1 Back of a length from Walter, outside leg and angling across FH Allen. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Walter, outside off stump once more. Munro gets forward and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

6.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

4.4 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. FH Allen gets forward and pulls averagely behind square for a single run.

4.3 1 Dropped in short by Gleeson, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Munro moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

3.5 1 Dropped in short by Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind square for a run.

1.5 . Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Munro rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. SHARJAH WARRIORS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Munro gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend