Highlights Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors T20i International League T20 29.11.2026
Pitched up, on line. Munro gets forward and punches a poor drive for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Munro gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
Gleeson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Munro gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
Short ball, pitching outside off. Gulbadin Naib gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Gleeson pitches one up, on line. Munro gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.
Dropped in short by Milne, pitching outside leg and angled across. Munro rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Gulbadin Naib gets forward and pulls for a single run.
Back of a length from Milne, outside off stump once again. Gulbadin Naib rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munro. He goes back and finesses a glance for a single run on the on side.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Munro gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Munro gets forward and tucks a glance on the leg side for 2 runs.
Short, outside leg and angled across Munro. He moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Munro gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gulbadin Naib goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.
Back of a length from Junaid Siddique, on line. Munro moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Gulbadin Naib gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.
On a good length, outside off once again. Gulbadin Naib moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Good length from Junaid Siddique, outside leg and angled across. Munro moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.
Walter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gulbadin Naib moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.
Good line and length. Munro pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run.
SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Sharafu shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs.
Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and edges on the on side for a run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Munro gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Munro goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance
Full, pitching outside off stump. Sharafu gets forward and sweeps averagely for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Munro gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.
Length ball, outside off. Sharafu moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground.
Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Sharafu backs away and plays a cut for one run.
Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Munro. Full, on a good line again. Munro backs away and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
Good line and length again. Sharafu goes back and glances for a run.
Full toss, on a good line once again. Sharafu pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Good length from Sharafuddin Ashraf, outside off stump once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and lofts a cut for 4 runs back behind point.
FH Allen defends for a run.
0 runs
MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.
Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching on a good line. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Munro rocks back and pulls for a single run.
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across FH Allen. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Back of a length from Walter, pitching outside off. Munro rocks back and guides a cut
Back of a length from Walter, outside leg and angling across FH Allen. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Back of a length from Walter, outside off stump once more. Munro gets forward and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
Short ball, pitching on a good line. FH Allen gets forward and pulls averagely behind square for a single run.
Dropped in short by Gleeson, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Munro moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Dropped in short by Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind square for a run.
Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Munro rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. SHARJAH WARRIORS appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Munro gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend
Pitched up, outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily