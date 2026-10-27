Match details Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals T20i International League T20 14.12.2026

T20i

ABU
ABU
DUB
DUB

Match Info

Match:International League T20 2026
Date:Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad

PlayersAli Abdul Manan, Asalanka Charith, Chand Unmukt, Chowdary Mayank, Garton George, Hales Alex, Idrees Adnan, Livingstone Liam, McMullen Brandon, Narine Sunil, Pepper Michael, Pierre Khary, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Salt Phil, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Sharafu Alishan
Benchno information yet

Dubai Capitals Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Atal Sediqullah, Bidaisee Navin, Chenthamara Anudeep, Cox Jordan, Currie Scott, Farooq Muhammad, Jahangir Shayan, Khan Farhan, Mallikarjuna Ritesh, Mills Tymal, Nabi Mohammad, Naib Gulbadin, Najeeb Usman, Neesham James, Powell Rovman, Salamkheil Waqar, Ugarkar Rushil, Wakhare Akshay
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet