Match details Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers T20i International League T20 02.12.2026

T20i

ABU
ABU
DES
DES

Match Info

Match:International League T20 2026
Date:Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 02, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad

PlayersAli Abdul Manan, Asalanka Charith, Chand Unmukt, Chowdary Mayank, Garton George, Hales Alex, Idrees Adnan, Livingstone Liam, McMullen Brandon, Narine Sunil, Pepper Michael, Pierre Khary, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Salt Phil, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Sharafu Alishan
Benchno information yet

Desert Vipers Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Ahmad Qais, Aravind Vritiya, Baraki Faisal Khan, Bruce Tom, Curran Sam, Dawoodzai Faridoon, Ferguson Lockie, Gohar Zafar, Gous Andries, Hasaranga Wanindu, Holden Max, Khan Matiullah, Lawrence Dan, Muyeye Tawanda, Nawaz Hasan, Pahal Sanjay, Payne David, Shah Naseem, Tahir Bilal, Tanveer Khuzaima Bin, Tariq Usman, Zaman Fakhar
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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