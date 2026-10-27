Match details Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers T20i International League T20 12.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|International League T20 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad
|Players
|Ali Abdul Manan, Asalanka Charith, Chand Unmukt, Chowdary Mayank, Garton George, Hales Alex, Idrees Adnan, Livingstone Liam, McMullen Brandon, Narine Sunil, Pepper Michael, Pierre Khary, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Salt Phil, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Sharafu Alishan
|Bench
|no information yet
Desert Vipers Squad
|Players
|Ahmad Noor, Ahmad Qais, Aravind Vritiya, Baraki Faisal Khan, Bruce Tom, Curran Sam, Dawoodzai Faridoon, Ferguson Lockie, Gohar Zafar, Gous Andries, Hasaranga Wanindu, Holden Max, Khan Matiullah, Lawrence Dan, Muyeye Tawanda, Nawaz Hasan, Pahal Sanjay, Payne David, Shah Naseem, Tahir Bilal, Tanveer Khuzaima Bin, Tariq Usman, Zaman Fakhar
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet