Match details Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20i International League T20 09.12.2026

T20i

SHA
SHA
ABU
ABU

Match Info

Match:International League T20 2026
Date:Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 09, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sharjah Warriors Squad

PlayersAhmed Raees, Ahmed Taskin, Akram Wasim, Aslam Mohommed, Burl Ryan, Charles Johnson, D'souza Ethan, David Tim, Karthik Dinesh, Khan Muhammad Saghir, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Mendis Kusal, Netravalkar Saurabh, Ngarava Richard, Pretorius Dwaine, Ranjane Shubham, Raza Sikandar, Rew James, Salman Khan Abdul, Seales Jayden, Siddique Junaid, Singh Harmeet, Southee Tim, Sowter Nathan
Benchno information yet

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad

PlayersAli Abdul Manan, Asalanka Charith, Chand Unmukt, Chowdary Mayank, Garton George, Hales Alex, Idrees Adnan, Livingstone Liam, McMullen Brandon, Narine Sunil, Pepper Michael, Pierre Khary, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Salt Phil, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Sharafu Alishan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet