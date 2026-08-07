Abhijit Kinkar Sarkar
bowler
|Full name:
|Abhijit Kinkar Sarkar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|23
|10
|Innings
|51
|23
|10
|Overs
|714.5
|176.4
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|109
|11
|0
|Runs
|2589
|924
|252
|Wickets
|69
|32
|8
|Avg
|37.52
|28.87
|31.5
|SR
|62.15
|33.12
|24.75
|Eco
|3.62
|5.23
|7.63
|BB
|7
|6
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|23
|10
|Innings
|49
|17
|7
|Not outs
|18
|4
|5
|Runs
|451
|132
|21
|Balls Faced
|616
|122
|26
|Avg
|14.54
|10.15
|10.5
|SR
|73.21
|108.19
|80.76
|Fours
|58
|11
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|14
|7
|1
|Highest
|50
|33
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0