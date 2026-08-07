Abhijit Kinkar Sarkar

Abhijit Kinkar Sarkar

bowler

Full name:Abhijit Kinkar Sarkar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches352310
Innings512310
Overs714.5176.433.0
Balls---
Maidens109110
Runs2589924252
Wickets69328
Avg37.5228.8731.5
SR62.1533.1224.75
Eco3.625.237.63
BB763
4w100
5w310
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches352310
Innings49177
Not outs1845
Runs45113221
Balls Faced61612226
Avg14.5410.1510.5
SR73.21108.1980.76
Fours58112
Fifties100
Sixies1471
Highest503311
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Ali, Amit

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Murasingh, Manisankar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Sultan, Pravez

Sultan, Pravez

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Dey, Rajat

Dey, Rajat

Debnath, Bikramjit

Debnath, Bikramjit