Amit Ali
all rounder
|Full name:
|Amit Ali
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|5
|Innings
|1
|6
|5
|Overs
|17.0
|53.5
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|0
|Runs
|65
|255
|89
|Wickets
|2
|12
|11
|Avg
|32.5
|21.25
|8.09
|SR
|51
|26.91
|10.36
|Eco
|3.82
|4.73
|4.68
|BB
|2
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|27
|21
|Balls Faced
|23
|33
|19
|Avg
|6.5
|13.5
|7
|SR
|56.52
|81.81
|110.52
|Fours
|2
|3
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|17
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0