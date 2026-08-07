Amit Ali

Amit Ali

all rounder

Full name:Amit Ali

Teams

2025 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches175
Innings165
Overs17.053.519.0
Balls---
Maidens210
Runs6525589
Wickets21211
Avg32.521.258.09
SR5126.9110.36
Eco3.824.734.68
BB254
4w011
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches175
Innings223
Not outs000
Runs132721
Balls Faced233319
Avg6.513.57
SR56.5281.81110.52
Fours232
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest91712
Hundreds000

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