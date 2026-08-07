Chiranjit Krishna Paul
bowler
|Full name:
|Chiranjit Krishna Paul
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|14
|Innings
|3
|9
|14
|Overs
|70.3
|69.4
|46.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|5
|0
|Runs
|255
|342
|340
|Wickets
|3
|17
|8
|Avg
|85
|20.11
|42.5
|SR
|141
|24.58
|34.75
|Eco
|3.61
|4.9
|7.33
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|14
|Innings
|6
|8
|7
|Not outs
|2
|5
|2
|Runs
|42
|13
|19
|Balls Faced
|84
|42
|31
|Avg
|10.5
|4.33
|3.8
|SR
|50
|30.95
|61.29
|Fours
|9
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0