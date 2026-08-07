Chiranjit Krishna Paul

Chiranjit Krishna Paul

bowler

Full name:Chiranjit Krishna Paul
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31014
Innings3914
Overs70.369.446.2
Balls---
Maidens950
Runs255342340
Wickets3178
Avg8520.1142.5
SR14124.5834.75
Eco3.614.97.33
BB232
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31014
Innings687
Not outs252
Runs421319
Balls Faced844231
Avg10.54.333.8
SR5030.9561.29
Fours922
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1366
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sarkar, Abhijit

Sarkar, Abhijit

Ali, Amit

Ali, Amit

Paul, Sankar

Paul, Sankar

Das, Bikramkumar

Das, Bikramkumar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Sultan, Pravez

Sultan, Pravez

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Dey, Rajat

Dey, Rajat

Debnath, Bikramjit

Debnath, Bikramjit