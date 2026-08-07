Sankar Shyam Paul
bowler
|Full name:
|Sankar Shyam Paul
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|15
|Innings
|4
|1
|15
|Overs
|75.3
|6.0
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|0
|Runs
|297
|43
|273
|Wickets
|6
|0
|12
|Avg
|49.5
|0
|22.75
|SR
|75.5
|0
|18.5
|Eco
|3.93
|7.16
|7.37
|BB
|5
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|15
|Innings
|5
|1
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|36
|0
|81
|Balls Faced
|96
|1
|84
|Avg
|7.2
|0
|16.2
|SR
|37.5
|0
|96.42
|Fours
|4
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|16
|0
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0