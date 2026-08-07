Sankar Shyam Paul

Sankar Shyam Paul

bowler

Full name:Sankar Shyam Paul
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3115
Innings4115
Overs75.36.037.0
Balls---
Maidens600
Runs29743273
Wickets6012
Avg49.5022.75
SR75.5018.5
Eco3.937.167.37
BB503
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3115
Innings517
Not outs002
Runs36081
Balls Faced96184
Avg7.2016.2
SR37.5096.42
Fours404
Fifties000
Sixies003
Highest16027
Hundreds000

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