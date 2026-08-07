Abillio Agostinho Navicha
batsman
|Full name:
|Abillio Agostinho Navicha
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|76
|76
|Balls Faced
|118
|118
|Avg
|9.5
|9.5
|SR
|64.4
|64.4
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|21
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0