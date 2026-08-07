Camate Bez Raposo

Camate Bez Raposo

batsman

Full name:Camate Bez Raposo

Teams

2024 Teams

Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings1010
Overs26.026.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs155155
Wickets1414
Avg11.0711.07
SR11.1411.14
Eco5.965.96
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs22
Balls Faced55
Avg00
SR4040
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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