Camate Bez Raposo
batsman
|Full name:
|Camate Bez Raposo
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|26.0
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|155
|155
|Wickets
|14
|14
|Avg
|11.07
|11.07
|SR
|11.14
|11.14
|Eco
|5.96
|5.96
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|5
|5
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|40
|40
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0