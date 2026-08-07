Filipe Antonio Cossa
all rounder
|Full name:
|Filipe Antonio Cossa
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|26
|30
|Innings
|24
|27
|Overs
|78.0
|85.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|493
|546
|Wickets
|22
|23
|Avg
|22.4
|23.73
|SR
|21.27
|22.21
|Eco
|6.32
|6.41
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|26
|30
|Innings
|21
|25
|Not outs
|7
|8
|Runs
|412
|513
|Balls Faced
|329
|413
|Avg
|29.42
|30.17
|SR
|125.22
|124.21
|Fours
|39
|49
|Fifties
|2
|3
|Sixies
|23
|26
|Highest
|68
|68
|Hundreds
|0
|0