Filipe Antonio Cossa

Filipe Antonio Cossa

all rounder

Full name:Filipe Antonio Cossa
Nationality:Mozambique

Teams

2024 Teams

Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2630
Innings2427
Overs78.085.1
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs493546
Wickets2223
Avg22.423.73
SR21.2722.21
Eco6.326.41
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2630
Innings2125
Not outs78
Runs412513
Balls Faced329413
Avg29.4230.17
SR125.22124.21
Fours3949
Fifties23
Sixies2326
Highest6868
Hundreds00

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