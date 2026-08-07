Joao Jorge Huo
all rounder
|Full name:
|Joao Jorge Huo
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|31
|Innings
|20
|24
|Overs
|53.3
|67.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|4
|Runs
|343
|407
|Wickets
|31
|35
|Avg
|11.06
|11.62
|SR
|10.35
|11.57
|Eco
|6.41
|6.02
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|31
|Innings
|24
|28
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|321
|340
|Balls Faced
|298
|342
|Avg
|17.83
|15.45
|SR
|107.71
|99.41
|Fours
|33
|34
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0