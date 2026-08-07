Joao Jorge Huo

Joao Jorge Huo

all rounder

Full name:Joao Jorge Huo
Nationality:Mozambique

Teams

2024 Teams

Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2731
Innings2024
Overs53.367.3
Balls--
Maidens34
Runs343407
Wickets3135
Avg11.0611.62
SR10.3511.57
Eco6.416.02
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2731
Innings2428
Not outs66
Runs321340
Balls Faced298342
Avg17.8315.45
SR107.7199.41
Fours3334
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest2828
Hundreds00

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