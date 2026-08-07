Dario Vasco Macome

Dario Vasco Macome

bowler

Full name:Dario Vasco Macome
Nationality:Mozambique

Teams

2024 Teams

Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches711
Innings15
Overs3.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1997
Wickets05
Avg019.4
SR019.2
Eco6.336.06
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches711
Innings12
Not outs00
Runs67
Balls Faced68
Avg63.5
SR10087.5
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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