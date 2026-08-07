Dario Vasco Macome
bowler
|Full name:
|Dario Vasco Macome
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|11
|Innings
|1
|5
|Overs
|3.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|97
|Wickets
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|19.4
|SR
|0
|19.2
|Eco
|6.33
|6.06
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|11
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|7
|Balls Faced
|6
|8
|Avg
|6
|3.5
|SR
|100
|87.5
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0