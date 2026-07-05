Adrian Neill

Adrian Neill

bowler

Full name:Adrian Neill
Nationality:Scotland

Teams

2025 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches95115
Innings95115
Overs71.520.084.020.0
Balls----
Maidens2040
Runs342154403154
Wickets149199
Avg24.4217.1121.2117.11
SR30.7813.3326.5213.33
Eco4.767.74.797.7
BB3343
4w0010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches95115
Innings6060
Not outs4040
Runs290290
Balls Faced410410
Avg14.5014.50
SR70.73070.730
Fours2020
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest140140
Hundreds0000

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