Adrian Neill
bowler
|Full name:
|Adrian Neill
|Nationality:
|Scotland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|5
|11
|5
|Innings
|9
|5
|11
|5
|Overs
|71.5
|20.0
|84.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|342
|154
|403
|154
|Wickets
|14
|9
|19
|9
|Avg
|24.42
|17.11
|21.21
|17.11
|SR
|30.78
|13.33
|26.52
|13.33
|Eco
|4.76
|7.7
|4.79
|7.7
|BB
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|5
|11
|5
|Innings
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Not outs
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|29
|0
|29
|0
|Balls Faced
|41
|0
|41
|0
|Avg
|14.5
|0
|14.5
|0
|SR
|70.73
|0
|70.73
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|0
|14
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0