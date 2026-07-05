Oliver James Hairs
batsman
|Full name:
|Oliver James Hairs
|Nationality:
|Scotland
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|20
|8
|20
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|2.0
|0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|19
|0
|19
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|19
|0
|19
|SR
|0
|12
|0
|12
|Eco
|0
|9.5
|0
|9.5
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|20
|8
|20
|Innings
|5
|20
|8
|20
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|68
|392
|130
|392
|Balls Faced
|100
|204
|166
|204
|Avg
|13.6
|23.05
|16.25
|23.05
|SR
|68
|192.15
|78.31
|192.15
|Fours
|13
|34
|21
|34
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|29
|1
|29
|Highest
|27
|127
|27
|127
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|1