Oliver James Hairs

Oliver James Hairs

batsman

Full name:Oliver James Hairs
Nationality:Scotland
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches520820
Innings0101
Overs02.002.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs019019
Wickets0101
Avg019019
SR012012
Eco09.509.5
BB0101
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches520820
Innings520820
Not outs0303
Runs68392130392
Balls Faced100204166204
Avg13.623.0516.2523.05
SR68192.1578.31192.15
Fours13342134
Fifties0101
Sixies029129
Highest2712727127
Hundreds0101

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