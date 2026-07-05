Gavin Thomas Main

Gavin Thomas Main

bowler

Full name:Gavin Thomas Main
Nationality:Scotland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches141241612
Innings141061610
Overs108.127.467.0125.127.4
Balls-----
Maidens1009120
Runs569242319643242
Wickets301683416
Avg18.9615.1239.8718.9115.12
SR21.6310.3750.2522.0810.37
Eco5.268.744.765.138.74
BB55355
4w10010
5w11011
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches141241612
Innings42442
Not outs32232
Runs8212138212
Balls Faced8714328714
Avg8206.5820
SR94.2585.7140.6294.2585.71
Fours72372
Fifties10010
Sixies10010
Highest6412136412
Hundreds00000

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