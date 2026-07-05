Gavin Thomas Main
bowler
|Full name:
|Gavin Thomas Main
|Nationality:
|Scotland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|12
|4
|16
|12
|Innings
|14
|10
|6
|16
|10
|Overs
|108.1
|27.4
|67.0
|125.1
|27.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|9
|12
|0
|Runs
|569
|242
|319
|643
|242
|Wickets
|30
|16
|8
|34
|16
|Avg
|18.96
|15.12
|39.87
|18.91
|15.12
|SR
|21.63
|10.37
|50.25
|22.08
|10.37
|Eco
|5.26
|8.74
|4.76
|5.13
|8.74
|BB
|5
|5
|3
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|12
|4
|16
|12
|Innings
|4
|2
|4
|4
|2
|Not outs
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Runs
|82
|12
|13
|82
|12
|Balls Faced
|87
|14
|32
|87
|14
|Avg
|82
|0
|6.5
|82
|0
|SR
|94.25
|85.71
|40.62
|94.25
|85.71
|Fours
|7
|2
|3
|7
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|64
|12
|13
|64
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0