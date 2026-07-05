Hamza Tahir

Hamza Tahir

bowler

Full name:Hamza Tahir
Nationality:Scotland

Teams

2025 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches31153215
Innings30153115
Overs242.258.0251.258.0
Balls----
Maidens7171
Runs10334931064493
Wickets40234023
Avg25.8221.4326.621.43
SR36.3515.1337.715.13
Eco4.268.54.238.5
BB5454
4w2121
5w1010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches31153215
Innings8191
Not outs2121
Runs263263
Balls Faced786796
Avg4.3303.710
SR33.335032.9150
Fours2020
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest133133
Hundreds0000

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