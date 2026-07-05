Hamza Tahir
bowler
|Full name:
|Hamza Tahir
|Nationality:
|Scotland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|15
|32
|15
|Innings
|30
|15
|31
|15
|Overs
|242.2
|58.0
|251.2
|58.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|1
|7
|1
|Runs
|1033
|493
|1064
|493
|Wickets
|40
|23
|40
|23
|Avg
|25.82
|21.43
|26.6
|21.43
|SR
|36.35
|15.13
|37.7
|15.13
|Eco
|4.26
|8.5
|4.23
|8.5
|BB
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|15
|32
|15
|Innings
|8
|1
|9
|1
|Not outs
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|26
|3
|26
|3
|Balls Faced
|78
|6
|79
|6
|Avg
|4.33
|0
|3.71
|0
|SR
|33.33
|50
|32.91
|50
|Fours
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|3
|13
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0