Aftab Ibrahim
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aftab Ibrahim
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Overs
|60.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|9
|Runs
|234
|Wickets
|8
|Avg
|29.25
|SR
|45
|Eco
|3.9
|BB
|4
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|35
|Balls Faced
|95
|Avg
|35
|SR
|36.84
|Fours
|5
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|26
|Hundreds
|0