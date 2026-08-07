Aftab Ibrahim

Aftab Ibrahim

all rounder

Full name:Aftab Ibrahim
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Karachi Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Overs60.0
Balls-
Maidens9
Runs234
Wickets8
Avg29.25
SR45
Eco3.9
BB4
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings2
Not outs1
Runs35
Balls Faced95
Avg35
SR36.84
Fours5
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest26
Hundreds0

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