County Championship
Kent vs Durham
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
bowler
|Full name:
|Kashif Ali
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|19
|8
|Innings
|34
|8
|Overs
|513.0
|49.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|94
|3
|Runs
|1737
|335
|Wickets
|53
|8
|Avg
|32.77
|41.87
|SR
|58.07
|37.37
|Eco
|3.38
|6.72
|BB
|6
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|19
|8
|Innings
|18
|5
|Not outs
|9
|4
|Runs
|99
|45
|Balls Faced
|245
|54
|Avg
|11
|45
|SR
|40.4
|83.33
|Fours
|13
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|Highest
|20
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID