Kashif Ali

Kashif Ali

bowler

Full name:Kashif Ali
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Karachi Region Blues

Kent

Peshawar Zalmi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches198
Innings348
Overs513.049.5
Balls--
Maidens943
Runs1737335
Wickets538
Avg32.7741.87
SR58.0737.37
Eco3.386.72
BB63
4w10
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches198
Innings185
Not outs94
Runs9945
Balls Faced24554
Avg1145
SR40.483.33
Fours136
Fifties00
Sixies41
Highest2022
Hundreds00

Kashif Ali Schedule & Results

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