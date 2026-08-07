Ajoy Sarkar
bowler
|Full name:
|Ajoy Sarkar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|29
|30
|Innings
|36
|29
|30
|Overs
|451.5
|250.0
|100.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|81
|20
|0
|Runs
|1548
|1262
|761
|Wickets
|55
|43
|21
|Avg
|28.14
|29.34
|36.23
|SR
|49.29
|34.88
|28.71
|Eco
|3.42
|5.04
|7.57
|BB
|8
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|3
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|29
|30
|Innings
|27
|15
|8
|Not outs
|10
|8
|6
|Runs
|140
|64
|17
|Balls Faced
|416
|116
|20
|Avg
|8.23
|9.14
|8.5
|SR
|33.65
|55.17
|85
|Fours
|12
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|23
|18
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0