Ajoy Sarkar

Ajoy Sarkar

bowler

Full name:Ajoy Sarkar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches202930
Innings362930
Overs451.5250.0100.3
Balls---
Maidens81200
Runs15481262761
Wickets554321
Avg28.1429.3436.23
SR49.2934.8828.71
Eco3.425.047.57
BB853
4w130
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches202930
Innings27158
Not outs1086
Runs1406417
Balls Faced41611620
Avg8.239.148.5
SR33.6555.1785
Fours1261
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest23186
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sarkar, Abhijit

Sarkar, Abhijit

Paul, Chiranjit

Paul, Chiranjit

Ali, Amit

Ali, Amit

Paul, Sankar

Paul, Sankar

Das, Bikramkumar

Das, Bikramkumar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Sultan, Pravez

Sultan, Pravez

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Dey, Rajat

Dey, Rajat