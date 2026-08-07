Arkaprabha Ashok Sinha

Arkaprabha Ashok Sinha

wicket keeper

Full name:Arkaprabha Ashok Sinha

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1211
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1211
Innings2111
Not outs000
Runs904109
Balls Faced1173126
Avg4549.9
SR76.92133.3386.5
Fours1819
Fifties100
Sixies002
Highest90431
Hundreds000

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