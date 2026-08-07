Arkaprabha Ashok Sinha
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Arkaprabha Ashok Sinha
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|11
|Innings
|2
|1
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|90
|4
|109
|Balls Faced
|117
|3
|126
|Avg
|45
|4
|9.9
|SR
|76.92
|133.33
|86.5
|Fours
|18
|1
|9
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|90
|4
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0