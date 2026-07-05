Dahani Sinha
bowler
|Full name:
|Dahani Sinha
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|11
|15
|31
|45
|Innings
|2
|11
|25
|31
|45
|Overs
|16.0
|35.2
|399.2
|241.2
|152.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|72
|20
|3
|Runs
|73
|320
|1456
|1364
|1331
|Wickets
|1
|8
|37
|56
|59
|Avg
|73
|40
|39.35
|24.35
|22.55
|SR
|96
|26.5
|64.75
|25.85
|15.54
|Eco
|4.56
|9.05
|3.64
|5.65
|8.7
|BB
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|11
|15
|31
|45
|Innings
|2
|1
|18
|14
|5
|Not outs
|2
|0
|6
|7
|3
|Runs
|4
|16
|22
|40
|22
|Balls Faced
|3
|6
|118
|42
|16
|Avg
|0
|16
|1.83
|5.71
|11
|SR
|133.33
|266.66
|18.64
|95.23
|137.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Highest
|4
|16
|7
|11
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0