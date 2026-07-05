Dahani Sinha

Dahani Sinha

bowler

Full name:Dahani Sinha
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches211153145
Innings211253145
Overs16.035.2399.2241.2152.5
Balls-----
Maidens0172203
Runs73320145613641331
Wickets18375659
Avg734039.3524.3522.55
SR9626.564.7525.8515.54
Eco4.569.053.645.658.7
BB12664
4w00113
5w00030
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches211153145
Innings2118145
Not outs20673
Runs416224022
Balls Faced361184216
Avg0161.835.7111
SR133.33266.6618.6495.23137.5
Fours00051
Fifties00000
Sixies02212
Highest41671116
Hundreds00000

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