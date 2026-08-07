Pravez Pinto Sultan

Pravez Pinto Sultan

all rounder

Full name:Pravez Pinto Sultan
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6107
Innings8107
Overs115.184.117.0
Balls---
Maidens730
Runs426373125
Wickets795
Avg60.8541.4425
SR98.7156.1120.4
Eco3.694.437.35
BB333
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6107
Innings671
Not outs320
Runs49401
Balls Faced275742
Avg16.3381
SR17.8154.0550
Fours540
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest21161
Hundreds000

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