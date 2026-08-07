Pravez Pinto Sultan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Pravez Pinto Sultan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|10
|7
|Innings
|8
|10
|7
|Overs
|115.1
|84.1
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|3
|0
|Runs
|426
|373
|125
|Wickets
|7
|9
|5
|Avg
|60.85
|41.44
|25
|SR
|98.71
|56.11
|20.4
|Eco
|3.69
|4.43
|7.35
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|10
|7
|Innings
|6
|7
|1
|Not outs
|3
|2
|0
|Runs
|49
|40
|1
|Balls Faced
|275
|74
|2
|Avg
|16.33
|8
|1
|SR
|17.81
|54.05
|50
|Fours
|5
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|16
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0