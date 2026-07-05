Akshay Yadav
batsman
|Full name:
|Akshay Yadav
|Nationality:
|Thailand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Overs
|5.0
|0
|5.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|29
|0
|29
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.8
|0
|5.8
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Runs
|66
|79
|66
|79
|Balls Faced
|114
|78
|114
|78
|Avg
|22
|39.5
|22
|39.5
|SR
|57.89
|101.28
|57.89
|101.28
|Fours
|4
|7
|4
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|27
|31
|27
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0