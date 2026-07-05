Akshay Yadav

Akshay Yadav

batsman

Full name:Akshay Yadav
Nationality:Thailand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4444
Innings2020
Overs5.005.00
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs290290
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco5.805.80
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4444
Innings4444
Not outs1212
Runs66796679
Balls Faced1147811478
Avg2239.52239.5
SR57.89101.2857.89101.28
Fours4747
Fifties0000
Sixies1010
Highest27312731
Hundreds0000

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