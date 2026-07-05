Narawit Nuntarch
batsman
|Full name:
|Narawit Nuntarch
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|14
|4
|14
|Innings
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Overs
|0
|11.0
|0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|95
|0
|95
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|31.66
|0
|31.66
|SR
|0
|22
|0
|22
|Eco
|0
|8.63
|0
|8.63
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|14
|4
|14
|Innings
|3
|13
|3
|13
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|86
|90
|86
|90
|Balls Faced
|93
|121
|93
|121
|Avg
|43
|7.5
|43
|7.5
|SR
|92.47
|74.38
|92.47
|74.38
|Fours
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Highest
|73
|24
|73
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0