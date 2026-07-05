Narawit Nuntarch

Narawit Nuntarch

batsman

Full name:Narawit Nuntarch
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2024 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches414414
Innings0606
Overs011.0011.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs095095
Wickets0303
Avg031.66031.66
SR022022
Eco08.6308.63
BB0202
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches414414
Innings313313
Not outs1111
Runs86908690
Balls Faced9312193121
Avg437.5437.5
SR92.4774.3892.4774.38
Fours6666
Fifties1010
Sixies3030
Highest73247324
Hundreds0000

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