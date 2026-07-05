Nopphon Senamontree
bowler
|Full name:
|Nopphon Senamontree
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|12
|4
|12
|Innings
|4
|12
|4
|12
|Overs
|27.0
|37.2
|27.0
|37.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|1
|7
|1
|Runs
|62
|242
|62
|242
|Wickets
|6
|14
|6
|14
|Avg
|10.33
|17.28
|10.33
|17.28
|SR
|27
|16
|27
|16
|Eco
|2.29
|6.48
|2.29
|6.48
|BB
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|12
|4
|12
|Innings
|2
|9
|2
|9
|Not outs
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Runs
|3
|62
|3
|62
|Balls Faced
|17
|101
|17
|101
|Avg
|0
|10.33
|0
|10.33
|SR
|17.64
|61.38
|17.64
|61.38
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|15
|3
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0