Nopphon Senamontree

Nopphon Senamontree

bowler

Full name:Nopphon Senamontree
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2024 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches412412
Innings412412
Overs27.037.227.037.2
Balls----
Maidens7171
Runs6224262242
Wickets614614
Avg10.3317.2810.3317.28
SR27162716
Eco2.296.482.296.48
BB5454
4w0101
5w1010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches412412
Innings2929
Not outs2323
Runs362362
Balls Faced1710117101
Avg010.33010.33
SR17.6461.3817.6461.38
Fours0101
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest315315
Hundreds0000

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