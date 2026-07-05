Phiriyapong Suanchuai
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Phiriyapong Suanchuai
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|18
|4
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|18
|4
|18
|Innings
|4
|16
|4
|16
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|62
|175
|62
|175
|Balls Faced
|99
|273
|99
|273
|Avg
|15.5
|12.5
|15.5
|12.5
|SR
|62.62
|64.1
|62.62
|64.1
|Fours
|8
|7
|8
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Highest
|44
|37
|44
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0