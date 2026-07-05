Khanitson Namchaikul

Khanitson Namchaikul

all rounder

Full name:Khanitson Namchaikul
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2023 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings99
Overs25.525.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs186186
Wickets77
Avg26.5726.57
SR22.1422.14
Eco7.27.2
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings77
Not outs33
Runs1010
Balls Faced2424
Avg2.52.5
SR41.6641.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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