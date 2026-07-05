Khanitson Namchaikul
all rounder
|Full name:
|Khanitson Namchaikul
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|25.5
|25.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|186
|186
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|26.57
|26.57
|SR
|22.14
|22.14
|Eco
|7.2
|7.2
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|10
|10
|Balls Faced
|24
|24
|Avg
|2.5
|2.5
|SR
|41.66
|41.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0