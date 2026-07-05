Sorawat Desungnoen

Sorawat Desungnoen

all rounder

Full name:Sorawat Desungnoen
Nationality:Thailand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches215215
Innings1818
Overs7.020.07.020.0
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs1915019150
Wickets1515
Avg19301930
SR42244224
Eco2.717.52.717.5
BB1212
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches215215
Innings215215
Not outs0303
Runs49914991
Balls Faced8913089130
Avg24.57.5824.57.58
SR55.057055.0570
Fours4848
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest33273327
Hundreds0000

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