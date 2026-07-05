Sorawat Desungnoen
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sorawat Desungnoen
|Nationality:
|Thailand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|2
|15
|Innings
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Overs
|7.0
|20.0
|7.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|19
|150
|19
|150
|Wickets
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Avg
|19
|30
|19
|30
|SR
|42
|24
|42
|24
|Eco
|2.71
|7.5
|2.71
|7.5
|BB
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|2
|15
|Innings
|2
|15
|2
|15
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|49
|91
|49
|91
|Balls Faced
|89
|130
|89
|130
|Avg
|24.5
|7.58
|24.5
|7.58
|SR
|55.05
|70
|55.05
|70
|Fours
|4
|8
|4
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|33
|27
|33
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0