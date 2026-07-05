Sarawut Maliwan

Sarawut Maliwan

bowler

Full name:Sarawut Maliwan
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2024 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8080
Wickets11
Avg8080
SR5454
Eco8.888.88
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings33
Not outs22
Runs77
Balls Faced1515
Avg77
SR46.6646.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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