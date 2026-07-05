Sarawut Maliwan
bowler
|Full name:
|Sarawut Maliwan
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|80
|80
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|80
|80
|SR
|54
|54
|Eco
|8.88
|8.88
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|7
|7
|Balls Faced
|15
|15
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|46.66
|46.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0