Alasdair Campbell Evans

Alasdair Campbell Evans

bowler

Full name:Alasdair Campbell Evans
Nationality:Scotland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4235136940
Innings4033186538
Overs321.2120.0247.3494.3134.0
Balls-----
Maidens17442274
Runs1679954100225571046
Wickets5841268547
Avg28.9423.2638.5330.0822.25
SR33.2417.5657.1134.917.1
Eco5.227.954.045.177.8
BB55855
4w20020
5w11111
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4235136940
Innings1910142910
Not outs828132
Runs100104713810
Balls Faced1571718821717
Avg9.091.257.838.621.25
SR63.6958.822563.5958.82
Fours913121
Fifties00000
Sixies10010
Highest28814288
Hundreds00000

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