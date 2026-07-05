Alasdair Campbell Evans
bowler
|Full name:
|Alasdair Campbell Evans
|Nationality:
|Scotland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|35
|13
|69
|40
|Innings
|40
|33
|18
|65
|38
|Overs
|321.2
|120.0
|247.3
|494.3
|134.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|4
|42
|27
|4
|Runs
|1679
|954
|1002
|2557
|1046
|Wickets
|58
|41
|26
|85
|47
|Avg
|28.94
|23.26
|38.53
|30.08
|22.25
|SR
|33.24
|17.56
|57.11
|34.9
|17.1
|Eco
|5.22
|7.95
|4.04
|5.17
|7.8
|BB
|5
|5
|8
|5
|5
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|35
|13
|69
|40
|Innings
|19
|10
|14
|29
|10
|Not outs
|8
|2
|8
|13
|2
|Runs
|100
|10
|47
|138
|10
|Balls Faced
|157
|17
|188
|217
|17
|Avg
|9.09
|1.25
|7.83
|8.62
|1.25
|SR
|63.69
|58.82
|25
|63.59
|58.82
|Fours
|9
|1
|3
|12
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|28
|8
|14
|28
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0