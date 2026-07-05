Alexander Kok

Alexander Kok

batsman

Full name:Alexander Kok
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11116
Innings1392
Overs248.166.16.0
Balls---
Maidens5310
Runs86432849
Wickets3150
Avg27.8765.60
SR48.0379.40
Eco3.484.958.16
BB1210
4w000
5w300
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11116
Innings18116
Not outs100
Runs442344105
Balls Faced71635874
Avg2631.2717.5
SR61.7396.08141.89
Fours583513
Fifties430
Sixies8145
Highest909646
Hundreds000

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