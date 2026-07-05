Alexander Kok
batsman
|Full name:
|Alexander Kok
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|6
|Innings
|13
|9
|2
|Overs
|248.1
|66.1
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|53
|1
|0
|Runs
|864
|328
|49
|Wickets
|31
|5
|0
|Avg
|27.87
|65.6
|0
|SR
|48.03
|79.4
|0
|Eco
|3.48
|4.95
|8.16
|BB
|12
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|6
|Innings
|18
|11
|6
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|442
|344
|105
|Balls Faced
|716
|358
|74
|Avg
|26
|31.27
|17.5
|SR
|61.73
|96.08
|141.89
|Fours
|58
|35
|13
|Fifties
|4
|3
|0
|Sixies
|8
|14
|5
|Highest
|90
|96
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0