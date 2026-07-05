Brian Tumelo Koto

Brian Tumelo Koto

bowler

Full name:Brian Tumelo Koto

Teams

2023 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191610
Innings724
Overs35.24.04.3
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs1433147
Wickets211
Avg71.53147
SR1062427
Eco4.047.7510.44
BB211
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191610
Innings36169
Not outs100
Runs644183162
Balls Faced1436271128
Avg18.411.4318
SR44.8467.52126.56
Fours921823
Fifties010
Sixies121
Highest485141
Hundreds000

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