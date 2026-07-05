Brian Tumelo Koto
bowler
|Full name:
|Brian Tumelo Koto
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|16
|10
|Innings
|7
|2
|4
|Overs
|35.2
|4.0
|4.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|143
|31
|47
|Wickets
|2
|1
|1
|Avg
|71.5
|31
|47
|SR
|106
|24
|27
|Eco
|4.04
|7.75
|10.44
|BB
|2
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|16
|10
|Innings
|36
|16
|9
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|644
|183
|162
|Balls Faced
|1436
|271
|128
|Avg
|18.4
|11.43
|18
|SR
|44.84
|67.52
|126.56
|Fours
|92
|18
|23
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|1
|Highest
|48
|51
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0