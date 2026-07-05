Benjamin van Niekerk
bowler
|Full name:
|Benjamin van Niekerk
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|18
|9
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|0.5
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|13.2
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|18
|9
|Innings
|18
|17
|9
|Not outs
|3
|1
|3
|Runs
|627
|583
|224
|Balls Faced
|1195
|755
|147
|Avg
|41.8
|36.43
|37.33
|SR
|52.46
|77.21
|152.38
|Fours
|71
|40
|12
|Fifties
|5
|7
|0
|Sixies
|12
|9
|13
|Highest
|113
|79
|44
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0