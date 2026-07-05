Benjamin van Niekerk

Benjamin van Niekerk

bowler

Full name:Benjamin van Niekerk
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10189
Innings100
Overs0.500
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1100
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco13.200
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10189
Innings18179
Not outs313
Runs627583224
Balls Faced1195755147
Avg41.836.4337.33
SR52.4677.21152.38
Fours714012
Fifties570
Sixies12913
Highest1137944
Hundreds100

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