Gerald Mlungisi Ngwenyana
bowler
|Full name:
|Gerald Mlungisi Ngwenyana
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|7
|Innings
|5
|2
|7
|Overs
|66.0
|13.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|341
|88
|187
|Wickets
|0
|1
|3
|Avg
|0
|88
|62.33
|SR
|0
|78
|46
|Eco
|5.16
|6.76
|8.13
|BB
|0
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|7
|Innings
|7
|2
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|38
|18
|15
|Balls Faced
|86
|33
|21
|Avg
|6.33
|9
|7.5
|SR
|44.18
|54.54
|71.42
|Fours
|6
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|14
|10
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0