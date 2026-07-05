Gerald Mlungisi Ngwenyana

Gerald Mlungisi Ngwenyana

bowler

Full name:Gerald Mlungisi Ngwenyana
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches427
Innings527
Overs66.013.023.0
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs34188187
Wickets013
Avg08862.33
SR07846
Eco5.166.768.13
BB011
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches427
Innings723
Not outs101
Runs381815
Balls Faced863321
Avg6.3397.5
SR44.1854.5471.42
Fours611
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest14108
Hundreds000

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