Caleb Balich
all rounder
|Full name:
|Caleb Balich
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|2
|Innings
|4
|6
|2
|Overs
|68.5
|45.5
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|3
|0
|Runs
|206
|222
|69
|Wickets
|3
|7
|1
|Avg
|68.66
|31.71
|69
|SR
|137.66
|39.28
|48
|Eco
|2.99
|4.84
|8.62
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|2
|Innings
|6
|7
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|135
|78
|0
|Balls Faced
|175
|104
|2
|Avg
|22.5
|11.14
|0
|SR
|77.14
|75
|0
|Fours
|17
|8
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|58
|23
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0