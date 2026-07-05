Caleb Balich

Caleb Balich

all rounder

Full name:Caleb Balich

Teams

2023 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches372
Innings462
Overs68.545.58.0
Balls---
Maidens1530
Runs20622269
Wickets371
Avg68.6631.7169
SR137.6639.2848
Eco2.994.848.62
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches372
Innings672
Not outs000
Runs135780
Balls Faced1751042
Avg22.511.140
SR77.14750
Fours1780
Fifties100
Sixies410
Highest58230
Hundreds000

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