Alfie Gleadall

Alfie Gleadall

bowler

Full name:Alfie Gleadall
Nationality:England

Teams

2025 Teams

England

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches23
Innings33
Overs25.317.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs119123
Wickets13
Avg11941
SR15334
Eco4.667.23
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches23
Innings40
Not outs10
Runs290
Balls Faced640
Avg9.660
SR45.310
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest270
Hundreds00

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