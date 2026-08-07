Alfie Gleadall
bowler
|Full name:
|Alfie Gleadall
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|25.3
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|119
|123
|Wickets
|1
|3
|Avg
|119
|41
|SR
|153
|34
|Eco
|4.66
|7.23
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|4
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|29
|0
|Balls Faced
|64
|0
|Avg
|9.66
|0
|SR
|45.31
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|27
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0