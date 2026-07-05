International career

Ali Aamer Naseer was born on March 9, 2004. He plays for the United Arab Emirates national cricket team. He is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls left-arm fast-medium.

2020: Ali Naseer played for the UAE Under-19 team in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in South Africa. He was 15 years old at that time.

2022: He joined the UAE Under-19 team again for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. During the tournament, he scored 73 runs against Canada and 54 runs against England.

2023: In May, Ali joined the UAE senior team for the home series against the West Indies. He played his first One Day International (ODI) match on June 4, 2023, against West Indies in Sharjah. In his first two ODI games, he scored half-centuries. On August 17, 2023, Ali played his first Twenty20 International (T20I) match against New Zealand in Dubai.

2024: Ali took part in many matches for the UAE. His latest ODI game was on November 9, 2024, against the Netherlands at Al Amerat. In this game, he scored 45 runs off 39 balls. His last T20I match was on December 21, 2024, against Kuwait in Dubai, where he scored 14 runs off 9 balls.

Career Stats

Ali played 17 ODI matches, scoring 396 runs with an average of 26. He hit 34 fours and 18 sixes.

He played 35 T20I matches, scoring 268 runs with an average of 15. He hit 21 fours and 8 sixes.

Ali trained at the ICC Academy with coach Mudassar Nazar. He bats left-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. Ali became one of the youngest players in UAE history to score a half-century in ODI matches. His skills helped UAE play more matches against strong teams. Many young players in the UAE see him as a role model. His journey shows the value of hard work and dedication.

Leagues Participation

Ali Naseer has played in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Desert Vipers.

International League T20

He joined the team in January 2023 and took part in three seasons. During this time, Ali played 17 matches and scored 99 runs. He showed decent performance in the league.

Year Team Notes 2023 Desert Vipers Played 17 matches, scored 99 runs 2024 Desert Vipers Continued as key player 2025-2026 Desert Vipers Regular member of the squad

Domestic career

Ali Naseer was born on March 9, 2004, in the United Arab Emirates, a country where cricket is growing fast. He started playing cricket as a child, often joining street games with friends. This early practice helped him develop his skills. Ali moved from local clubs to UAE youth teams, showing talent as an allrounder. His strong performances in junior tournaments caught the attention of selectors, leading to his entry into professional domestic cricket.

He made his List A debut against West Indies at Sharjah on June 4, 2023. Since then, Ali played several matches, with his latest List A game taking place against the Netherlands at Al Amerat in November 2024. In the T20 format, Ali started playing domestically in August 2023 against New Zealand in Dubai. His most recent T20 match was for the Desert Vipers against DC at Dubai in February 2025.

Records and achievements

Ali Naseer played well in several big tournaments.

In 2022, he was part of the UAE team at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He scored 73 runs in the game against Canada and 54 runs against England.

In April 2023, Ali played his first One Day International (ODI) match in a series versus the West Indies. He scored 58 runs in that match.

In August 2023, Ali joined the UAE team for the T20 Cricket World Cup. He played in the first match against New Zealand.

In January 2023, Ali was picked for the Desert Vipers team in the International League T20. He played in this league for several seasons.

Personal life

Ali Naseer keeps a quiet personal life. His background is clear and steady.

Family

Ali Naseer was born in Karachi, Pakistan. He moved to Dubai when he was four years old. He went to school at GEMS FirstPoint in Dubai. Later, he studied sports management at the University of Leeds in England. There is no public information about a wife or children.

Finance

His net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $500,000.

Scandals

There are no reports of scandals involving Ali Naseer.

Fans

He has about 18,000 followers on Instagram.