Allan Chigoma
all rounder
|Full name:
|Allan Chigoma
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|7
|6
|Innings
|1
|5
|3
|Overs
|4.0
|16.4
|3.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|78
|21
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|39
|0
|SR
|0
|50
|0
|Eco
|4
|4.68
|6.3
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|7
|6
|Innings
|10
|7
|4
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|162
|42
|54
|Balls Faced
|371
|124
|46
|Avg
|20.25
|7
|18
|SR
|43.66
|33.87
|117.39
|Fours
|20
|1
|5
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|51
|14
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0