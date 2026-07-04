Allan Chigoma

Allan Chigoma

all rounder

Full name:Allan Chigoma

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches576
Innings153
Overs4.016.43.2
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs167821
Wickets020
Avg0390
SR0500
Eco44.686.3
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches576
Innings1074
Not outs211
Runs1624254
Balls Faced37112446
Avg20.25718
SR43.6633.87117.39
Fours2015
Fifties100
Sixies100
Highest511432
Hundreds000

Another Players

Ngcobo, T

Ngcobo, T

Fiddis Musekwa, Sheanopa Shane

Fiddis Musekwa, Sheanopa Shane

Sclanders, Michael

Sclanders, Michael

Nunu, Thamsanqa Keith

Nunu, Thamsanqa Keith

Dube, Mgcini

Dube, Mgcini

Mokgakane, Andile

Mokgakane, Andile

Haukozi, S

Haukozi, S

Masuku, Ernest

Masuku, Ernest

Tshuma, Charlton

Tshuma, Charlton

Schlemmer, Luke

Schlemmer, Luke