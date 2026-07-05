Amit Majumder

Amit Majumder

batsman

Full name:Amit Majumder
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches42874
Innings200
Overs3.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs2000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco6.6600
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches42874
Innings72843
Not outs541
Runs1496227910
Balls Faced3826346114
Avg22.3228.485
SR39.165.8471.42
Fours2002110
Fifties8130
Sixies3420
Highest1011016
Hundreds110

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