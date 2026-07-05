Amit Majumder
batsman
|Full name:
|Amit Majumder
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|87
|4
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|20
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|6.66
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|87
|4
|Innings
|72
|84
|3
|Not outs
|5
|4
|1
|Runs
|1496
|2279
|10
|Balls Faced
|3826
|3461
|14
|Avg
|22.32
|28.48
|5
|SR
|39.1
|65.84
|71.42
|Fours
|200
|211
|0
|Fifties
|8
|13
|0
|Sixies
|3
|42
|0
|Highest
|101
|101
|6
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0