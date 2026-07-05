Mathew Fourie
bowler
|Full name:
|Mathew Fourie
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|8
|4
|Overs
|63.3
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|0
|Runs
|292
|106
|Wickets
|7
|2
|Avg
|41.71
|53
|SR
|54.42
|51
|Eco
|4.59
|6.23
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|9
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|75
|24
|Balls Faced
|126
|41
|Avg
|9.37
|24
|SR
|59.52
|58.53
|Fours
|9
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|29
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0