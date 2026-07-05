Mathew Fourie

Mathew Fourie

bowler

Full name:Mathew Fourie

Teams

2023 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches54
Innings84
Overs63.317.0
Balls--
Maidens90
Runs292106
Wickets72
Avg41.7153
SR54.4251
Eco4.596.23
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches54
Innings92
Not outs11
Runs7524
Balls Faced12641
Avg9.3724
SR59.5258.53
Fours91
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest2921
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Masondo, Sizwe

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Ngoepe, Lesiba

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Peters, Gideon

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Bosch, Clayton Gregory

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Nel, Andre

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Mnci, Avumile

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de Klerk, Jade

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van Zyl, Nathaniel

van Zyl, Nathaniel

Williams, Bradley Charlton

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