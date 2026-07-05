Bradley Charlton Williams
batsman
|Full name:
|Bradley Charlton Williams
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|23
|18
|Innings
|6
|0
|Overs
|35.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|193
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.51
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|23
|18
|Innings
|40
|17
|Not outs
|3
|0
|Runs
|722
|500
|Balls Faced
|1488
|752
|Avg
|19.51
|29.41
|SR
|48.52
|66.48
|Fours
|94
|35
|Fifties
|2
|3
|Sixies
|3
|11
|Highest
|113
|114
|Hundreds
|1
|1