Bradley Charlton Williams

Bradley Charlton Williams

batsman

Full name:Bradley Charlton Williams
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2023 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2318
Innings60
Overs35.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1930
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco5.510
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2318
Innings4017
Not outs30
Runs722500
Balls Faced1488752
Avg19.5129.41
SR48.5266.48
Fours9435
Fifties23
Sixies311
Highest113114
Hundreds11

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van Zyl, Nathaniel

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